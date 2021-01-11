Field set for The Citizen Masters men's, women's bowling tournaments

After a weekend of qualifying, the brackets are set for The Citizen 2021 Masters bowling tournaments.

In the men's tournament, defending champion Neale Baran receives the automatic top seed, while Cory Slater and Zach Bobbett round out the top three. Action for the men's tournament continues 1 p.m. Saturday at Starlite Lanes.

One-hundred and ten bowlers took part in the qualifying round — 89 men's bowlers and 21 women's bowlers. The top 64 in men's qualifying advance, while the top 16 for the women move on.

Jackie Gibbs is the defending champion and has the top seed in the women's tournament. Sam Savery (634) and Patty Blowers (597) had the top scores at qualifying Sunday at Starlite Lanes, and have earned the second and third seeds.

Joan Ashby and Karen Nadherny both scored a 520 at qualifying, and a roll off will take place to determine who earns the 16th and final spot in the tournament. The next round for the women will begin 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 17 at Cedar House Lanes.

The Citizen Masters bowling tournaments qualifying results Men's qualifying results

