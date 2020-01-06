Qualifying rounds are complete and the brackets are set for The Citizen Masters bowling tournaments in 2020.
In the open tournament, qualifying rounds held Saturday and Sunday at Rainbow Lanes in Weedsport, Dale Weigand led the way with an 804 series. That effort earned him the second seed in the double-elimination tournament, with the top slot automatically reserved for defending champion Joe Willis, who notched a 654 in qualifying.
A total of 116 bowlers took part in qualifying, with 64 securing spots in the bracket.
Match play begins Saturday, Jan. 11, at Starlite Lanes in Aurelius, and continues Sunday, Jan. 12, at Falcon Lanes in Auburn.
In the women's field, Chelsea Clark lead qualifying on Sunday with a 659 series, earning her the No. 2 seed behind automatically seeded defending champion Amy Pidlypchak, who recorded a 551.
Qualifying took place at Falcon Lanes in Auburn, with 16 women earning tournament slots and two alternates designated. The first two rounds of match play are scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Rainbow Lanes in Weedsports.
The finals for both tournaments take place the weekend of Jan. 18-19 at Cedar House Lanes in Skaneateles.