Film bares disputes behind construction of 9/11 museum

The husband-and-wife filmmakers, Steven Rosenbaum and Pamela Yoder, have their own history documenting Sept. 11, 2001. Their company was filming a show for Animal Planet in Manhattan that day, but pivoted after the planes hit. Rosenbaum told his crews to film what was happening in the street. That material and other crowd-sourced video was used for the 2002 film, "7 Days in September."

In 2008, they granted rights to the museum to use what it wanted of the 500 hours of video collected that week. In return, they were offered behind-the-scenes access to the museum's work with thoughts that it could make an interesting film in itself.

"It was meant to be an observational documentary," Rosenbaum said. "For the first two years, the museum was what we were told it was going to be."

Shulan, not part of the world of museums and curation, was recruited for his job after he opened a photo gallery of work from 9/11. He was an outsider. He became frustrated with those museum professionals and, clearly, they with him.

The filmmakers took his side in the dispute, and said they don't like what the museum has become.

"It's nationalistic, belligerent and grievance-based," Rosenbaum said. "If you went, you would wind up feeling sad and angry, and is that what a museum is supposed to do?"