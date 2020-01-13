After a busy weekend of match play, The Citizen Masters bowling tournaments are down to their final eight competitors.
Matches in the double-elimination open and women's tournaments will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at Cedar House Lanes in Skaneateles, with a champion emerging in both competitions on Sunday afternoon.
In the open tournament, 2019 champion Joe Willis III remains alive, although he'll have to advance through the losers bracket in order to successfully defend his crown.
Willis lost in a winners bracket match on Sunday at Falcon Lanes in Auburn to Mel Tweed, 658-621. Willis rebounded with losers bracket victories against Dave Barski to advance to the final weekend.
The defending champion in the women's tournament did not fare as well. Amy Pidlypchak lost 587-556 to Bridgett Mattes in her opening round match Sunday, where bowling took place at Rainbow Lanes in Weedsport. Pidlypchak then fell in the losers bracket to Callie Caci, 576-520.