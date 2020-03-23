Final Four stardom doesn't mean NBA success

He played one more season at North Carolina but went undrafted as his lack of height worked against him. Berry then tore his meniscus and fractured his tibia during his rookie season in the NBA G League.

He now plays for the G League’s Greensboro (North Carolina) Swarm. He was averaging 7.9 points but had a 44-point game just a couple of weeks ago before the season was put on hold because of the pandemic.

“All things happen for a reason," Berry said. “I was just happy that I was able to show that it wasn't just a college thing for me. I can do this at the pros. I just need the opportunity and a place to do it."

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

IRWIN DAMBROT, CITY COLLEGE OF NEW YORK (1950)

Dambrot helped CCNY go on one of the more remarkable postseason runs ever when it won both the NCAA Tournament and the NIT in the same year. The New York Knicks made Dambrot the seventh overall pick in the 1950 draft, but he attended Columbia’s dental school instead.

Then his life took a dramatic turn.

Dambrot and the entire starting lineup of that 1950 CCNY team were arrested in 1951 as part of a point-shaving scandal. Dambrot pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor conspiracy charge and didn’t get any jail time.