Fired Mets GM Porter suspended by MLB through 2022 season

NEW YORK — Fired New York Mets general manager Jared Porter was suspended by Major League Baseball through at least the end of the 2022 regular season following an investigation that began after a report that he sent sexually explicit text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while he was working for the Chicago Cubs.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the discipline Wednesday without saying specifically what the investigation had found.

"My office has completed its investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct by Jared Porter," Manfred said in a statement. "Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Porter violated MLB's policies, and that placement on the ineligible list is warranted."

Porter is eligible to apply for reinstatement after the final game of the 2022 regular season, a timetable that could allow him to apply for front-office openings that October.

Porter was fired by the Mets on Jan. 19, about nine hours after ESPN reported that he sent dozens of unanswered texts to the woman, including a picture of "an erect, naked penis." ESPN said it obtained a copy of the text history, and some of the messages and photos Porter sent were displayed in the report online.