AUBURN — The name of the first baby in Cayuga County in 2020 is a tribute to two people who were unable to meet him.
Phillip James Herman, who was born at 10:21 a.m. Wednesday, at Auburn Community Hospital, to engaged Seneca Falls couple Lisa Lawler and Zach Herman, is named after Zach's cousin Phil Luffman, who died in 2018, and Zach's father James Herman, who died in 2017.
"Here's the new start for them," Zach Herman said.
Phillip is Lawler's first child and Herman's second. Lawler went into labor around midnight Dec. 31 and said Wednesday afternoon she had manged around 10 minutes of sleep since then. Zach Herman's sister, Danielle Burlew and her children, Isabella and Isiah Burlew, were in the room with them in the afternoon. Isabella held Phillip at one point.
Lawler said she's glad she's no longer birthing Phillip, but was thrilled when she looked at her son's face for the first time.
"I bawled my eyes out. So many different emotions, just excitement. I didn't know you could love somebody so much," Lawler said before immediately turning to Zach Herman and saying "Sorry," much to the laughter of everyone in the room. Herman said he wasn't offended.
The new mother's eyes rarely turned away from her rosy-faced newborn. She cooed to him that he was "a New Year baby."
Lawler, who is expected to be released from the hospital Friday, said she and Herman plan to introduce Phillip to his big brother, Bryce Herman, 9. They said they thought Phillip would be born before New Year's Day.
"He held out and waited all the way until 10 o'clock, huh," Zach said while beaming at Phillip.