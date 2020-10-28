Fitting finale: Dodgers win title, Turner tests positive

"It was kind of like a sigh of relief," Betts said. "It was the Cy Young Snell that pitched tonight."

Snell struck out nine — including the first time all season that Betts, Seager and Turner each struck out in their first two at-bats. But the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner didn't see the top three batters for the Dodgers again.

"The only motive was the lineup the Dodgers feature is as potent as any team in the league," Cash said. "Mookie coming around for the third time through, I value that. I totally respect and understand the questions that come with it. They're not easy decisions."

Randy Arozarena, the powerful Tampa Bay rookie, extended his postseason record with his 10th homer in the first off rookie right-hander Tony Gonsolin, the first of seven Dodgers pitchers. The Rays never got another runner past second base as LA's bullpen gave reliever-reliant Tampa Bay a taste of its own medicine while allowing only two hits and no walks over 7 1/3 innings.

About 2 1/2 weeks after the Lakers won the NBA title while finishing their season in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, the Dodgers gave Los Angeles another championship.