The Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League released its 2023 Midseason All-Stars on Wednesday, and five Auburn Doubledays players were recognized.

Among the 56 players mentioned are the Doubledays’ catcher Bobby Stang (Georgia Southern), infielder Hazel Martinez (Union-Tennessee), outfielder Christian Melillo (Southwestern), outfielder Tommy Roldan (Virginia) and pitcher Jake Danyluk (Oswego).

Players were selected by the league’s administration board, based on performance from opening day through July 5.

Roldan is currently the D’days’ batting average leader, hitting .346 on the season with 15 runs, two doubles, 10 RBIs and 10 walks.

Stang is hitting .322 in 90 at-bats, with a team-high 26 RBIs and 16 doubles.

Martinez owns a .297 average, with 20 RBIs, 17 walks and seven doubles.

Melillo has scored 13 runs with 16 RBIs and 16 walks.

Danyluk ranks among the PGCBL’s league leaders in several categories. He boasts a 1.50 ERA and 3-2 record with 30 strikeouts and 10 walks in 30 innings pitched.

Auburn enters this weekend’s action with a 12-15 record. The D’days are currently 3 1/2 games behind Niagara for the final playoff spot in the West Division.

Beginning with Saturday’s game at Batavia, the D’days have 13 games remaining on the season to make up ground.