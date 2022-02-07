Five questions for Sabres entering second half of NHL season

Kevyn Adams understands that patience is a difficult sell in Buffalo.

Sabres fans haven’t experienced the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2011, the longest active streak in the NHL, and the franchise hasn’t come close to contending during that decade of futility. Even though Adams has only been general manager since June 2020, the club’s supporters will judge his decisions based on how quickly success arrives.

It’s a reality Adams respects and appreciates, but he’s not letting the urgency from the outside influence how the Sabres are built. The on-ice results haven’t been consistent in Year One of a full-fledged rebuild. Buffalo owns a 14-24-7 record, 20 points out of a playoff spot, ahead of its matchup Thursday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets in KeyBank Center.

This was always going to be a development season for the franchise. Young players are in prominent roles for the first time. Difficult lessons are being learned. The process has been impacted negatively by a rash of injuries, particularly in goal. But the forwards acquired for Jack Eichel are beginning to thrive – Alex Tuch has 13 points in 13 games – and the prospect pipeline is stronger than it has been in some time.

“We’re in a developmental stage and these guys are going to continue to impress and continue to get better each and every day and each and every month and year,” said Tuch. “To watch and play with guys like (Rasmus Dahlin) and (Peyton Krebs) and (Dylan Cozens) and see them develop and become the superstars that I think they are destined to become is an exciting time.”

The second half of the season will be evaluated differently, though. Here’s a look at 10 burning questions that will be answered over the final 37 games.

1. How soon until Casey Mittelstadt can show why he was this team’s best player in training camp?

Mittelstadt has been limited to only seven games this season because of separate upper-body injuries, the latter of which required surgery in December. He returned to the lineup Jan. 25, only to leave in his third game back and had an appointment to consult with a surgeon about next steps. This is an important development season for Mittelstadt. The 23-year-old was going to center the first line and face the opponent’s top players every night. The Sabres need him healthy.

2. Will Jack Quinn be ready to help the Sabres?

Quinn suffered a lower-body injury just as he had a chance to carve out a full-time role in Buffalo and will be out for approximately another month. The 20-year-old appeared to have mastered the American Hockey League, totaling 18 goals and 35 points in 24 games. He’s earned an extended NHL audition, but this won’t occur until he’s back in the lineup. We’ll see if he’s ready for the permanent jump.

3. When will the wins come?

In addition to the drought, fans are also frustrated with the inconsistency with this group. The talent tantalizes to the point that some wonder why the Sabres must wait to win. Consistency is the next step. They’re possessing the puck at an encouraging rate, but this club needs to start scoring more goals. It spends too much time in its own zone some games. Part of the problem is not enough skill – particularly on defense – but the Sabres need fewer games in which they’re completely outplayed.

“To see games like (the loss in Colorado) happen really shows the potential that we have for the future because with experience comes more consistency,” Tuch said of the 4-1 loss Jan. 31. “And we'll be able to play at a more consistent level through more games in a row.”

4. Can Rasmus Dahlin continue his impressive run of play?

This is the best Dahlin has played since he entered the NHL, and it hasn’t been for a one-week segment. The 21-year-old is showing why he was drafted first overall in 2018, confidently carrying the puck to ignite the club’s 5-on-5 offense and using improved strength to kill plays in the defensive zone. Dahlin has 13 points over his last 19 games, averaging 24:08 of ice time during that span. More difficult moments and games are inevitable, but these remarkable performances are a clear sign that a key figure in the young core has taken significant steps.

5. Are we going to see Dylan Cozens have an offensive breakthrough?

We saw signs of that for Cozens during the first half of the season. He has 11 goals and 21 points in 42 games, and there are no signs that Cozens is lacking confidence. The 21-year-old is generating chances, driving play offensively and helping the Sabres with controlled zone entries. More production will come as Cozens earns more ice time and learns from facing the opponent's top players.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0