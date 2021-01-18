Five things about the Kansas City Chiefs, Bills' opponent in AFC championship game

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the AFC championship game and a date with the Buffalo Bills with a 22-17 victory Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. However, they played much of the second half without quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs, the first AFC team to host the conference title game for three consecutive years, will host the Bills next Sunday at 6:40 p.m. (CBS) for the right to go to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs opened as a four-point favorite.

Mahomes was ruled out of the game midway through the third quarter after taking a hit. Chad Henne replaced Mahomes.

"He got hit in the back of the head and kind of knocked the wind out of him ... he's doing great right now, which is a real positive, passed all the deals that he needed to pass so we'll see where it goes from here," said Kansas City coach Andy Reid.

Here are five things to know about the Chiefs, who beat the Bills 26-17 in Week 6 at Bills Stadium: