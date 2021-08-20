Five things to watch in Buffalo Bills' second preseason game against Chicago Bears

The Buffalo Bills will get a feel for their usual pregame routine this weekend. The team's second preseason game against the Chicago Bears is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Saturday at Soldier Field. Even though they are now a prime-time draw, the Bills' first four regular season games are all 1 p.m. start times, and 10 of the 16 scheduled games (one time is still to be announced) are early-afternoon starts.
Here are five things worth keeping an eye on:
1. Dion Dawkins’ snap count. The story of the week coming out of training camp centered on Dawkins recounting his harrowing experience with Covid-19. The gregarious left tackle was hospitalized for four days, during which he conceded he wasn’t sure if he would make it out. Thankfully, Dawkins’ condition has improved to the point he’s been back at practice. Coach Sean McDermott said Dawkins continues to make strides in his recovery, and the next step will be to get some snaps in a real game. McDermott said Dawkins will play against the Bears, but it remains to be seen how much. The Bills absolutely need Dawkins healthy in the regular season – entrusting rookie Spencer Brown to protect Josh Allen’s blind side is risky – so any work he gets against the Bears is another step in the right direction.
2. Star Lotulelei’s impact. The Bills elected not to play Lotulelei last week against the Lions, but the veteran defensive tackle has looked in practice. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, however, said Lotulelei will play against the Bears. Lotulelei didn’t offer quite as positive an assessment of his own performance as his coordinator did, adding that he felt like getting some snaps in the preseason would be beneficial after he opted out of last season over Covid-19 concerns.
3. What Marquez Stevenson can do for an encore. The play of the game in the preseason opener against Detroit was turned in by Stevenson, who got open deep down the left sideline and hauled in a perfect pass from Jake Fromm with less than 2 minutes to go in the fourth quarter. That helped the Bills get in position to get the go-ahead field goal in the dying seconds. It was exactly the type of play that Stevenson needed as he fights for a roster spot. The top of the Bills’ depth chart at receiver is secure with Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders and Gabriel Davis. Isaiah McKenzie and Jake Kumerow look to be next. Stevenson will have to convince the Bills’ coaches it’s worth keeping seven receivers on the active roster. More plays like he had against the Lions will help build his case.
4. Dane Jackson's last chance? Frazier said the competition between Levi Wallace and Jackson to be the No. 2 cornerback opposite Tre'Davious White isn't over and that the game against the Bears will aid in the decision. It's hard not to get the feeling, though, that Jackson is running out of time to mount any kind of a serious push. Wallace has been opposite White in every situation in which the media is allowed to report on lineup details.
5. The workload for Zack Moss. McDermott said Moss will play against Chicago after sitting out the preseason opener against Detroit because of a hamstring injury. In his absence, Devin Singletary performed well as the starter. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll doesn't much care who the lead running back ends up being, but it will be important for Moss to show he can get back to full health and contribute. He dealt with injuries during his rookie season and surely wants to put them behind him as soon as possible.