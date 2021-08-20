Five things to watch in Buffalo Bills' second preseason game against Chicago Bears

3. What Marquez Stevenson can do for an encore. The play of the game in the preseason opener against Detroit was turned in by Stevenson, who got open deep down the left sideline and hauled in a perfect pass from Jake Fromm with less than 2 minutes to go in the fourth quarter. That helped the Bills get in position to get the go-ahead field goal in the dying seconds. It was exactly the type of play that Stevenson needed as he fights for a roster spot. The top of the Bills’ depth chart at receiver is secure with Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders and Gabriel Davis. Isaiah McKenzie and Jake Kumerow look to be next. Stevenson will have to convince the Bills’ coaches it’s worth keeping seven receivers on the active roster. More plays like he had against the Lions will help build his case.

4. Dane Jackson's last chance? Frazier said the competition between Levi Wallace and Jackson to be the No. 2 cornerback opposite Tre'Davious White isn't over and that the game against the Bears will aid in the decision. It's hard not to get the feeling, though, that Jackson is running out of time to mount any kind of a serious push. Wallace has been opposite White in every situation in which the media is allowed to report on lineup details.

5. The workload for Zack Moss. McDermott said Moss will play against Chicago after sitting out the preseason opener against Detroit because of a hamstring injury. In his absence, Devin Singletary performed well as the starter. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll doesn't much care who the lead running back ends up being, but it will be important for Moss to show he can get back to full health and contribute. He dealt with injuries during his rookie season and surely wants to put them behind him as soon as possible.

