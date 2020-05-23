Flacco inks one-year deal with Jets

He was waived by Denver in March with a failed physical designation, but is expected to be fully recovered in time for training camp in the summer — if it goes on as scheduled with the coronavirus pandemic making uncertain any plans for the season.

With Flacco in the mix, the Jets suddenly have a crowded quarterbacks room that includes Darnold, David Fales, Mike White and James Morgan, who was drafted in the fourth round as a developmental arm out of FIU.

But the need for a veteran backup for Darnold was magnified last season when the quarterback missed three games with mononucleosis. Trevor Siemian took over, but lasted just over a quarter, injuring an ankle and missing the rest of the season. Third-stringer Luke Falk started the next two games, but was ineffective.

Flacco has thrown for 40,067 yards with 218 touchdowns and 141 interceptions in 11 seasons. He struggled during Denver's 2-6 first half of the season, throwing for only 1,822 yards with six TDs and five interceptions, and was sacked 26 times. Flacco said he initially had neck issues a few weeks before the game against the Colts.

After the season, Flacco was optimistic he would be medically cleared and be able to continue his career. He also said he would be open to a backup job, if that scenario played out.