Fleetwood leads at Honda Classic

Since the tournament moved to PGA National, 12 of the 13 winners have been either first or second after 54 holes. And in terms of deficits overcome, the biggest has been three shots -- Padraig Harrington rallied after being three back of Ian Poulter in 2015, and Ernie Els was three shots behind Donald, Matt Jones and Mark Calcavecchia in 2008 before prevailing.

Berger (69), Charl Schwartzel (70) and Sungjae Im (70) were tied for fifth at 2 under, three back of Fleetwood.

There was a five-way tie for the lead — Schwartzel, Steele, Im, Donald and Fleetwood — on the back side for a brief spell Saturday at 4 under.

It didn’t last long as all five dropped a shot within a span of about 15 minutes, a span in which Schwartzel got a reminder of how fast things can change at PGA National.

He put his tee ball in the bunker on the par-4 16th, then saw his second shot hit the lip of the sand and plummet into the water to set up a double bogey.

“I thought I was really good today out there,” Schwartzel said. “I played well, made a stupid decision on 16, but hit good shots after that and kept going. It's a tough golf course.”

DIVOTS: If Ryan Palmer (2-under 68 Saturday, even par through three rounds) signs his card and officially finishes Sunday, he’ll become a Honda millionaire. He’s earned $999,167.54 in 13 previous appearances. ... Grayson Murray aced the par-3 17th with a pitching wedge, then tossed the ball into a grandstand filled with revelers after pumping his fist probably a couple dozen times. Murray is 1-over for the week, but 4-under on his three trips to 17 and didn’t exactly follow strategy Saturday. “My caddie was telling me to go 15 feet left and I would have taken that any day, but I had other plans,” said Murray, who a 1, three 3s, 12 4s, a 5 and a 7 -- thanks to a triple-bogey on the par-4 4th -- on his card.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0