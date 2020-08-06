Florida rescinds quarantine mandate for New York travelers

"What parent is prepared to play Russian roulette with their child's life?" the letter said.

Besides reopening guidelines, Florida's school districts also are debating whether to have extracurricular sports. At a news conference at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, DeSantis said it was critical that sports are available to students. The association that governs high school sports has pushed back the start of any practices to the end of August, and it's up to individual school districts to decide when athletics will return.

DeSantis, a former captain of the Yale baseball team, enlisted the help of two former professional athletes to make his case: Charlie Ward, a Heisman Trophy winner as a Florida State University quarterback who later played in the NBA, and former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Lito Sheppard, who was twice selected to the Pro Bowl.

"I think just kind of hiding in the corner and pretending like if we just hide long enough, it's just gonna go away, that's not viable and I think that would have a lot of negative ramifications for our boys and girls who really are passionate about their sports," DeSantis said.