Florida State denies Syracuse down the stretch at the Dome

SYRACUSE — Caleb Mills knocked down 5 of 6 3-point shots to score 19 points and Florida State denied Syracuse in the final minutes to take a 76-71 decision for its third straight victory on Saturday.

The teams each won on the road in the Atlantic Coast Conference series. Syracuse earned a 63-60 win at Florida State December 4.

Mills hit back-to-back 3-pointers, the second with just under five minutes to go, to put Florida State in front 67-64. Wyatt Wilkes knocked down a 3 with 2:35 left to push the lead to four, 72-68, but Jesse Edwards hit the second of two free throws and Jimmy Boeheim put back an offensive rebound to get the Orange within one.

Syracuse forced the Seminoles into a turnover with 34 seconds left, but Boeheim's shot rimmed off and Florida State's Anthony Polite chased down the rebound and fed Matthew Cleveland for a a dunk when Syracuse opted not to foul.

Florida State (10-5, 4-2) shot 28 of 51 from the field and was 12 of 20 from beyond the arc. Rayquan Evans added 15 points and five assists, and his two free throws in the last seconds set the final margin. Wilkes added 11 points off the bench.

Buddy Boeheim paced Syracuse (8-9, 2-4) with 18 points. Cole Swider and Edwards contributed 17 and 15 points, respectively, and Joseph Girard III added 11. The Orange used just seven players and its bench added just four points.

Florida State plays host to No. 8 Duke Tuesday. Syracuse, which has lost four of its last five games, hosts Clemson Tuesday.

