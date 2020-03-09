Florida State lands rare No. 1 seed in ACC tournament

Since Florida State joined the ACC for the 1991-92 season, Duke has won 13 ACC Tournament titles and North Carolina has won six. FSU can join Wake Forest (1995 and 1996) and Virginia (2014 and 2018) as the only other ACC programs to win more than one during that stretch.

The Cavaliers (23-7, 15-5) surged through February to earn the 2-seed after finishing in a three-way tie for second with Louisville and Duke — two of the record-tying seven different teams to reach No. 1 in the AP Top 25 this season.

Virginia, who lost to the Seminoles in last year’s semifinals before winning the program’s first NCAA championship, has won eight straight and 11 of 12 since late January.

“I think we really like playing with each other and I think we’re just having a lot of fun out there, just competing with each other,” point guard Kihei Clark said after Saturday’s win against the Cardinals. “We know what we can do and what we can accomplish.”

Some other things to know about this week’s ACC Tournament:

CARDS’ QUICK EXITS