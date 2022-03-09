Florida State Seminoles and Syracuse Orange square off in ACC Tournament

Syracuse Orange (15-16, 9-11 ACC) vs. Florida State Seminoles (17-13, 10-10 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida State -1.5; over/under is 146.5

TV: ESPN Radio: TK 99/105

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida State Seminoles and Syracuse Orange square off in the ACC Tournament.

The Seminoles have gone 11-4 at home. Florida State has a 7-2 record in one-possession games.

The Orange are 9-11 in ACC play. Syracuse ranks fourth in the ACC shooting 37.4% from 3-point range.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Florida State won the last matchup 76-71 on Jan. 15. Caleb Mills scored 19 to help lead Florida State to the victory, and Buddy Boeheim scored 18 points for Syracuse.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mills is averaging 13 points and 1.5 steals for the Seminoles. Wyatt Wilkes is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Boeheim averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 19.3 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Cole Swider is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 8.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Orange: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 25.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

