Florida upend Georgia 44-28 in 'Cocktail Party'

Trask and the Gators took advantage, burning Georgia repeatedly with wheel routes while overcoming a 14-0 deficit.

Once Trask and Florida got going, the Bulldogs did little to stop them. The Gators scored on eight of nine possessions after a three-and-out to open the game and finished with 572 yards.

Trask deserved the biggest cheers. And had it not been for a Pick-6 in which a freshman receiver appeared to run the wrong route, he would have been close to perfect.

The only question that remained going into the fourth quarter was whether Florida would top 50 points for the third time in series lore.

The Gators came up short.

Georgia had several chances to make it a one-possession game, but D’Wan Mathis kept overthrowing open receivers. Mathis, who started the season opener, replaced Stetson Bennett in the third quarter.

Bennett left the game briefly in the first quarter with an apparent shoulder injury and was ineffective after returning. He completed 5 of 16 passes for 78 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

Bennett was without his top target, George Pickens (upper body), and lost Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint to an apparent broken right leg on a 32-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter.