For Carrasco, leukemia puts baseball injuries in perspective

"If it's going to happen, it's going to happen," he said.

Then with Cleveland, Carrasco missed about three months in 2019 due to a treatable form of leukemia.

"The athlete that he is, the professional baseball player that he is, has been so successful in his career, and also have those battles along outside the playing field, watching him everyday how he goes about it, has been outstanding. It's been an outstanding experience to be able to learn him," Mets manager Luis Rojas said.

"It's the third day now since he had the hamstring, and he was here -- he was one of the first guys here today. You could tell that's how he goes about this type of thing. I'm glad that he shared some of his experience battling bigger things before. And the way he's seeing this, he's just approaching the best way along with out medical staff," he said.

New York opens April 1 at Washington and will be without Carrasco in a rotation projected to include two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman and Taijuan Walker.

Rojas said David Peterson is the leading contender for the fourth slot. Left-hander Joey Lucchesi and Jordan Yamamoto are candidates for fifth starter along with a trio of non-roster pitchers: Jerad Eickhoff, Corey Oswalt and left-hander Mike Montgomery.