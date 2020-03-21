Former No. 1 picks among those still available during NFL free agency

Jameis Winston, Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney didn't have to wait long to find homes in the NFL when they came out of college.

They were No. 1 overall draft picks.

Now they are finding things moving much more slowly as they search for new homes or contracts this offseason.

Winston, the top pick in the 2015 draft, has been supplanted as starting quarterback in Tampa Bay by Tom Brady and is in danger of being on the wrong end of the NFL's version of quarterback musical chairs.

Clowney, who was the No. 1 pick the year before Winston, hasn't been able to find the megacontract he hoped for in the opening days of free agency and might eventually have to settle for a more reasonable contract either to remain in Seattle or sign someplace else.

Newton, who went first in 2011, isn't quite on the open market yet but is having an acrimonious breakup in Carolina. The Panthers are signing a replacement in Teddy Bridgewater and giving Newton permission to pursue a trade even though he said he never wanted to leave.

With no trade partners willing to jump for a quarterback coming off a season-ending foot injury, Newton might ultimately just get released and join a list of many players still seeking a new home.