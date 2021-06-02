Four minor league pitchers suspended for foreign substances

Three more players were suspended 10 games after being busted last weekend — Sal Biasi of High-A Winston Salem in the White Sox system, Kai-Wei Teng of High-A Eugene with the San Francisco Giants and Mason Englert of Low-A Down East with the Texas Rangers.

Some have called for similar enforcement of existing rules banning substances at the major league level.

Ace Trevor Bauer, now with the Los Angeles Dodgers, strongly and publicly urged MLB to take action on the matter early in his career. He went mum on the subject starting last season, when his own spin rates spiked as he won the NL Cy Young Award with Cincinnati.

Cardinals manager Mike Schildt said last week that sticky substances used by pitchers are "baseball's dirty little secret" after St. Louis right-hander Giovanny Gallegos was ordered to switch hats when umpires identified a substance on the bill. Schildt believed Gallegos was being unfairly singled out for a widely committed offense.

"Did Gio have some sunscreen at some point in his career to make sure he doesn't get some kind of melanoma? Possibly," Schildt said. "Does he use rosin to help out? Possibly. Are these things that baseball really wants to crack down on? No."