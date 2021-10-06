Fox hopes 'CSI: Vegas' will spark science appreciation

NEW YORK — Some familiar faces will join the investigation into gruesome murders when " CSI: Vegas " premieres Wednesday on CBS.

Wallace Langham's David Hodges, William Petersen as Gil Grissom and Jorja Fox's Sara Sidle reprise their roles for the 10-episode limited series, described as "an epilogue" to the original "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation."

New cast members include Matt Lauria, Paula Newsome and Mel Rodriguez.

The original "CSI," which aired its series finale in 2015 after 15 seasons, wowed viewers with the idea of using forensics to solve crimes. It created armchair experts out of people in their living rooms and coined the term " the CSI effect."

"CSI: Vegas'' debuts 20 years to the day as its predecessor's premiere.

"In 2000, we were pretty sure that science could tell us somebody committed a crime or not. Now we're even more sure to the point where I would say, I don't know how anybody gets away with anything at all," Fox said. She hopes this series will once again draw people to the power of science — at a time when it's been scoffed at by naysayers of climate change and vaccines.