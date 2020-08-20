Fox says Brennaman won't announce NFL games after slur

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LOS ANGELES — Thom Brennaman will not be calling NFL games on Fox after using an anti-gay slur on air during a Cincinnati Reds broadcast.

Fox Sports issued a statement Thursday that said "we are moving forward with our NFL schedule which will not include him." Fox also said Brennaman's remarks were "abhorrent, unacceptable, and not representative of the values of Fox Sports."

Brennaman had been a part of Fox's NFL announcer lineup since they started televising the league in 1994. He was part of the No. 3 announcer team last season and was paired with analyst Chris Spielman and reporter Shannon Spake. He had also called Major League Baseball games for the network from 1996 to 2014.

The Reds announced late Wednesday that the 56-year old broadcaster was suspended. The team also issued an apology for the "horrific, homophobic remark." The Reds closed their statement by saying they would be addressing their broadcasting team for the remainder of the season and possibly beyond in the coming days.