Free-agent pickups have made a difference for some champions

Long-term success is built through the draft, though teams can gain an edge toward winning a championship by supplementing their roster in free agency.

Look no further than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who, of course, signed Tom Brady last year. Brady led the Bucs to their second Super Bowl title and his seventh.

Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians called Brady the "missing piece" for a team that had won seven games in 2019 and hadn't reached the playoffs since 2007.

"I knew how good of a football team we had and what we were missing," Arians said days before Brady led the Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory over Kansas City. "We were missing that belief that we were good enough."

Brady immediately instilled a winning mentality in his teammates upon his arrival in Tampa following 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

"I think the great quarterbacks all have it. They have the ability to will themselves on other people to make sure that everybody has bought in to the cause," Arians said. "The cause is a ring – putting a championship in your trophy case. Tom brings that attitude every single day and it permeates through the entire locker room."