Free agents have fewer games to impress

PHOENIX — Robbie Ray already knew 2020 would be a big season for his financial future because it's his last one before becoming a free agent.

Now the Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander has less time to make a strong impression.

Major League Baseball's coronavirus-delayed 60-game season is much shorter than the usual 162-game grind. That means pitchers like Ray will probably make about 11 or 12 starts instead of the typical 30-plus.

Because of the compressed calendar, the 28-year-old Ray made sure he kept in shape during the spring hiatus from baseball. In his first live work off the mound Sunday, he threw nearly 80 pitches and said he's very close to being ready for the regular season, which begins July 24 against the Padres.

The motivation is obvious: A bad start to the season could cost him millions of dollars in what's expected to be a tight free-agent market during the offseason. Conversely, two good months might lead to a big payoff this winter.

"I had the assumption that once everything got fired back up it would be quick," Ray said. "Show up in three or four days and then camp is 30 days or less. Being the year that it is, I didn't want to be behind and not able to go out and perform at my best day one."