Free coffee, donut offered at Narcan training event in Auburn Saturday

The first 100 people who get trained to use Narcan at an Auburn event Saturday with get free coffee and a free donut.

The HEALing Communities team, which analyzes overdose data throughout the Cayuga County, is holding an event distributing free Narcan nasal spray at 1 p.m. Dunkin' Donuts, 2 E Genesee St., Auburn. The first 100 customers who get trained to use Narcan will get a free donut and free coffee, according to a news release.

Narcan nasal spray reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. Someone in Cayuga County overdoses nearly day, the release said, adding that over 100 overdoses have been reported since the start of 2021. Around one-third of those were suspected to involve opioids.

"We have lost 8 lives so far this year. Fatal overdoses almost always involve opioids, more than one substance, and the synthetic and very deadly opioid fentanyl. In 2020, 40% of overdose deaths were linked to cocaine, mostly in combination with fentanyl," the news release said.

The HEALing Communities team is ramping up work to distribute Narcan through in-person events.

"We aim to create a stigma-free and safe environment for people to engage and learn about how they can protect themselves and others in case of an opioid overdose emergency," the news release said.

