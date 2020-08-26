Freeman's 2-run HR lifts Braves to sweep of slumping Yankees

Anderson (1-0) gave a depleted Atlanta rotation a huge boost. The 22-year-old right-hander, the third overall pick in the 2016 draft, didn't allow a hit until Luke Voit connected for his team-leading 11th homer with one out in the sixth.

That was the only hit Anderson allowed in six innings. He struck out six and walked two. Shane Greene worked the seventh.

Anderson opened the game with two strikes to Mike Tauchman and never seemed rattled.

"Early on definitely there were some nerves going but I think it was a good nervousness and excitement to prove myself a little bit," Anderson said.

Anderson was promoted to the majors on Tuesday before his scheduled debut was postponed because of rain. He showed up with a new beard that surprised manager Brian Snitker.

"I didn't recognize him," Snitker said. "When he came in the office with a mask on, I didn't know who the hell he was."

Dansby Swanson and Marcell Ozuna also homered off Cole (4-1), who suffered his first loss in the regular season since May 22, 2019, with Houston.

"It seemed to be a little bit feast or famine in terms of good command for a period of time and then some bad command in some bad spots," Cole said.