French Open champion Nadal reaches 3rd round on empty court By

"The main thing is to feel myself playing well," he said.

The third-seeded Nadal seeks a record 21st major to move one clear of Federer, and next faces unseeded Cameron Norrie.

In women's play, top-ranked Ash Barty retired from her second-round match, leaving the tournament without its top two women's seeds and any of the top three women in the rankings.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek breezed through to the third round, however, beating Rebecca Peterson 6-1, 6-1 on Court Simonne-Mathieu. The No. 8-seeded Pole next faces No. 30 Anett Kontaveit.

Swiatek, who turned 20 Monday, is looking to become the first woman to win consecutive Roland Garros titles since Justine Henin won her third straight in 2007.

Barty, the 2019 champion, trailed 6-1, 2-2 when she signaled that she couldn't continue against Polish opponent Magda Linette on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"I was battling the pain, and it just became too severe, and like I said, was becoming unsafe," Barty said of the injury that had flared up during training before the tournament.

Federer beat Marin Cilic 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 for his ninth win in 10 meetings against the big-serving Croat and fifth in majors.