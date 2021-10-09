Fried sharp, Braves blank Brewers 3-0 to tie NLDS at 1-all

Snitker made sure Fried didn't get quite that far. Fried had thrown 81 pitches when he was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the top of the seventh.

The move nearly gave Atlanta two extra runs. After pinch-hitter Joc Pederson singled, Jorge Soler hit a deep drive that left fielder Christian Yelich caught in front of the wall.

Then the Brewers made things interesting against Atlanta's bullpen.

After reliever Luke Jackson struck out the first two batters he faced in the seventh, Luis Urías singled and Lorenzo Cain walked to bring the potential tying run to the plate. Tyler Matzek replaced Jackson and got out of the jam by striking out pinch-hitter Tyrone Taylor.

Jace Peterson walked and Kolten Wong singled to start the bottom of the eighth, but Matzek worked out of it by retiring Adames, Escobar and Avisaíl García in order.

Will Smith worked around a leadoff walk to Yelich and a single by Urías in the ninth by getting a flyout and a groundball double play for his first career postseason save.

Four Atlanta pitchers struck out 14 and combined on a six-hitter.

The Braves took a 2-0 lead in the third off Brandon Woodruff and were inches away from getting a third run in that inning.