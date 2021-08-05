Friends, Amish community help neighbor rebuild home after fire

Bang, bang, bang. The distant echo of hammers hitting wood traveled Tuesday afternoon from 350 Hunts Corners Road in Lapeer.

A day — just 15 hours, actually — after a fire left the house uninhabitable, family members and other members of Lapeer’s Amish community — perhaps 40 people — pitched in to start rebuilding the home.

“The support of the community is overwhelming,” said Amanda Wengerd, the wife of owner Enos Wengerd.

As the couple talked, men wearing suspenders men walked in and out of the house, ready to hammer away while others cut wood segments with a power saw off to the side of the house.

Those inside had to cross on wooden beams to not fall through the open bottom.

The fire was reported in at 1:10 p.m. Monday, according to Cortland County dispatch.

The fire was knocked down approximately at 2 p.m. though crews stayed on the scene until about 6 p.m., said Marathon Assistant Fire Chief Eric Leet. Marathon was the lead agency on the scene, assisted by Cortlandville, Virgil, Willet, Lisle, Whitney Point and Killawog, dispatch said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Leet said. No injuries were reported.