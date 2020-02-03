From 'Andy who?' to Super Bowl champion Andy Reid

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — When Andy Reid walked into an interview with the Philadelphia Eagles armed with a 6-inch binder containing notes on how to build a winning team, management was sold.

But it took him 21 years and two teams to win it all.

Big Red finally got his Super Bowl title thanks to Patrick Mahomes leading the resilient Kansas City Chiefsin another comeback in the playoffs, a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

For two weeks leading to the game, Mahomes and his teammates talked about how badly they wanted to win for Reid. They were elated after they did it.

"He's one of the best coaches of all-time and he already was before we won this game but we wanted to get that trophy just because he deserved it," Mahomes said. "The work he puts in day in and day out, he's there at 3 in the morning and he leaves at 11. I don't think he sleeps. I've tried to beat him in and I never can. He's someone that works harder than anyone I've ever known and he deserved it, so I'm glad we were able to go out there and get that trophy for him."