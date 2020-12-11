From Cape Cod to Alaska, college leagues eye MLB changes

It's mostly good news for players hoping to get noticed. Less ideal for the leagues that used to give them that chance.

"Any time MLB puts their name on something, they do it well," Beck said. "They have the money to back it. The problem is it's going to put some of the smaller leagues out of business, I think."

Wood-bat college summer leagues have played a crucial role in the development of many major leaguers. Most leagues start in May or June, after the completion of the spring college season, and they offer players high-end competition at parks filled with pro scouts and equipped with some of the same technology they'll find in MLB's leagues.

For decades, the leagues have run largely independent of MLB, and they figure to be affected differently.

The Cape Cod League has long been the top destination for rising college juniors and has produced over 1,400 big leaguers. With the Appalachian League targeting incoming freshman and sophomores and the MLB Draft League likely to draw players heading into their senior seasons or later, Cape Cod Commissioner Eric Zmuda expects his league to hold its ground as the premier stop for players with two years of college experience.

"When you look at our history, nothing has changed in that respect," Zmuda said.