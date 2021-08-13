From Nigeria to Buffalo: Efe Obada's hard journey to the NFL

Washington saw the potential in Obada when he first arrived in Carolina, and was impressed by how more polished he had become last year.

"I remember the first sack Efe Obada had in a preseason game in 2017. He was so excited, but he was also hungry for the next opportunity," said Washington, who recommended the Bills sign Obada upon reviewing game tape from last season. "It wasn't one play. The film that I watched from last year, it was the consistency."

Addison recalled Obada being a natural at the position.

"I taught him this one move that he kind of perfected. He does it almost better than me," Addison said. "For a guy not playing football as long as I did, and get out there and do everything I can do, probably can do it better, it shows what kind of tremendous character he has."

Obada says he's uncomfortable speaking to the media. Yet he's eloquent explaining his ability to learn quickly, referring to himself as "a blank canvas." Obada then starts laughing in noting how his wife took the reins in researching where he should sign in free agency.