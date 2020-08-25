Frustrated NBA players wonder again whether they should play

In the early weeks at Disney, players felt their message was getting out when anger over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police was still so fresh. But lately, having moved into the playoffs, the conversations had largely shifted toward basketball.

Now with Blake's shooting coming so soon after the start of the playoffs, Toronto guard Fred VanVleet said it was hard to get excited about the second-round matchup with Boston — if they decide to play it.

"Coming down here, making the choice to play was not supposed to be in vain but it's starting to feel like everything we're doing is just going through the motions and nothing's really changing," VanVleet said, "and here we are again with another unfortunate incident."

Blake was shot Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin. On Monday, George Hill of the Milwaukee Bucks said players shouldn't even have come to the bubble because it took focus off the racial injustice issues, where they wanted the attention to be.

Some players, including LeBron James, wouldn't comment on Hill's thoughts. But they understand the frustration of not being able to join protesters or activist groups in their communities.