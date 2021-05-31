Fueling box office rebound, 'Quiet Place' opens with $58.5M

NEW YORK — Moviegoing increasingly looks like it didn't die during the pandemic. It just went into hibernation.
John Krasinski's thriller sequel "A Quiet Place Part II" opened over the Memorial Day weekend to a pandemic-best $48.4 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. Including the Monday holiday, the studio forecasts the film will gross $58.5 million in North America. It added another $22 million in ticket sales overseas.
The film's performance cheered a movie industry that has been punished and transformed by the pandemic. Paramount Pictures' "A Quiet Place Part II," which was on the cusp of opening in March 2021 before theaters shut, was the first big film this year — and one of the only larger budget COVID-era releases beside Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" — to open exclusively in theaters.
Many studios have trotted out hybrid release plans during the pandemic, debuting films simultaneously in the home. The Walt Disney Co. did that this weekend with its live-action PG-13 Cruella De Vil prequel, "Cruella," making it available to Disney+ subscribers for $30. In theaters, it grossed $21.3 million, Disney said, and an estimated $26.4 million over the four-day weekend. "Cruella" also added $16.1 million in 29 international territories. Disney didn't say how much the film made on the company's streaming platform.
Memorial Day weekend, usually one of the busiest for theaters, still didn't look like it normally does at the movies. Total box office exceeded $80 million but that's about a third of the holiday weekend's normal business. Last Memorial Day, when nearly all operating theaters were drive-ins, ticket sales amounted to $842,000, according to Comscore.
Many theaters, particularly in New York and Los Angeles, are still operating with social distancing measures. But guidelines are thawing. Last week, the nation's top theater chains — AMC, Regal, Cinemark — said they would no longer require vaccinated moviegoers to wear face masks.