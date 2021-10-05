Full house: Fans flow, home-field edge back for MLB playoffs

Teams combined to draw 45,304,709 fans, led by the Dodgers' 2,804,693. That's still down significantly from 2019's attendance of 68,506,896, with many parks still struggling to attract some fans perhaps still unnerved by COVID-19's ongoing impacts.

If the end of the regular season is an indication, though, the ballparks will be packed starting Tuesday night at Fenway Park for the AL wild-card game between the Red Sox and Yankees.

With 11 teams entering the final week facing postseason uncertainty, stadiums across the country filled up and brimmed with playoff energy. The AL East champion Rays closed out with series at Houston and Yankee Stadium, giving postseason stars like Randy Arozarena the one bit of experience last year's run to the World Series lacked: performing in a sold-out stadium.

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash was happy to get his team the practice. In Sunday's finale, Arozarena charged in from right field and collided with rookie shortstop Wander Franco as both called for a pop fly. Both players were OK, and Rays coaches took it as a teachable moment.

"It's going to be loud no matter where we're at," Cash said. "Our ballpark or on the road, it's going to get loud, so those reps are good."

Of course, no team will elicit a more unruly reaction on the road than Houston.