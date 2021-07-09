'Fully back' from hernia surgery, Jack Quinn wants to be part of Sabres' young core

Quinn had a remarkable few days in camp. His right-handed shot appeared to be NHL-ready. More important, Quinn showed the type of playmaking ability he was not given enough credit for during the predraft process. Following camp, he had a short stay on the Sabres’ taxi squad, before he joined the Amerks.

“This was an opportunity to kind of shortcut the learning curve a bit,” said Josh Wrobel, a Toronto-based skills coach who trains Quinn every offseason. “It was a good way for him to kind of get used to it a bit early. As far as games go, 15 games, a small sample size, but from what I saw, it was just getting used to that level. What we're trying to focus on this summer is just getting back to his strengths. What made him successful in juniors is he had a shooter’s mentality.

“I didn't really see that as much this year. I don't know if it was just kind of adjusting to the pace of play, or kind of second-guessing himself a little bit. But I felt like there was times where he was passing up opportunities to use his shot to try to make an extra play.”

Quinn concurred. He had only 25 shots on goal, a low number considering he was in a top-six role and received consistent time on the Amerks’ power play. Quinn deferred to teammates too often, a change from how he attacked on the ice during his final season of junior hockey.