Gala ignites political dispute over COVID-19 restrictions

Travelers from out of state are urged to quarantine for 14 days, but Murphy has said the state is relying on the honor system for compliance.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, a Democrat, said in an emailed statement that the event at the Maritime Parc restaurant in Liberty State Park was "an egregious violation" of state coronavirus guidelines and that he was ordering the restaurant temporarily closed.

"In Jersey City we take Covid enforcement very seriously, and this event appears to be an egregious violation of the governor's executive orders, including capacity limitations and mandatory mask wearing," Fulop wrote. "This event blatantly disregards the protections put in place to safeguard the community from further contagion and has put Jersey City and countless others at serious risk."

New York Young Republican Club President Gavin Wax scoffed at the criticism online, saying the group had done nothing wrong.

"We embrace life and living while you all cower in your pods worried about a disease with a 99%+ survivability rate," he said in one tweet, referring to a pandemic that has killed more than 24,000 people in New York City alone and more than 17,000 in New Jersey.