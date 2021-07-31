Gallo, Rizzo excited to join Yankees for playoff drive

The 27-year-old Gallo hit 145 homers in seven seasons with the Rangers and was tied for sixth in the majors with 25 this year. He also is praised for his work in right field.

Gallo started in right Friday night but is expected to play left field fairly regularly with New York.

"That's completely fine with me," Gallo said. "I'm cool with that."

For the 31-year-old Rizzo, who had 243 homers in 11 major league seasons, joining the Yankees came with the difficult emotions of leaving the Cubs. Rizzo was a centerpiece that helped the Cubs end their 108-year World Series championship drought in 2016. Longtime teammates Kris Bryant and Javier Báez also were moved at the trade deadline Friday.

"It's crazy. It's been a lot of talk for years and for it to finally happen, you can't script it," Rizzo said. "We had good memories and friendships that are going to last forever.

"Did a lot of special things in front of a fan base that did not see a World Series in 108 years. Those moments will never be taken away."

With his trade to the Yankees, Gallo also will have a new look. Gone is the beard Gallo has sported for 10 years, in compliance with New York's facial hair policy.