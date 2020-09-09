Gamblers factoring virus into their football bets this fall

Betting on basketball has been particularly robust, and bookmakers expect football to easily eclipse that level of interest.

"It'll be a record season," said Joe Asher, CEO of William Hill US. "People are spending more time at home because of the virus. There's less to do. They're not going to concerts, they're not going to sporting events, they're not going to the movies. They are watching sports on TV and betting on them."

"I'm expecting a stellar season out of football," added Johnny Avello, head of sportsbook for DraftKings. "Because of the virus, people are still going to be largely at home and are going to bet more than they were."

Contradicting those predictions, the American Gaming Association on Wednesday released a survey showing 13% of Americans, or more than 33 million people, say they plan to bet on football this year, legally or illegally. That's down from 15% who said they planned to do so at the start of last season, but it also includes informal office pools, something not measured by commercial sportsbooks.

John Sheeran, director of trading for FanDuel, said his company expects betting lines across the industry to be more volatile, at least at first. He also expects bettors to wait until closer to kickoff before committing their money, just in case last-minute injuries and illnesses are disclosed.