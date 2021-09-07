Gambling wave coming to NFL TV screens, but in moderation

Of all the networks, CBS remains an outlier as it has not partnered with a sportsbook. CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said gambling information will not be a part of game broadcasts for various reasons.

"We're trying to thread the needle with respect to how much gambling information that we should put in our studio shows. What is useful to the gambler but not obtrusive to the non-gambler. And I think that's a delicate balance right now," he said. "When we think it's appropriate, and it makes the telecast more enjoyable and more informative for our viewing audience, we will add more information when we think that's important."

Not everyone is happy, though, with the league's new relationship with sportsbooks. During an NBC Sports conference call last week, Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy said that the NFL shouldn't be in a position where it promotes gambling, especially among young people.

"It's a great game. I know people gamble. I know it's legal. I don't want to see the NFL promoting it," he said. "I understand times change, but again, for me, it's just a personal opinion."