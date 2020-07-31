Game On: NHL restart a small step toward return to normalcy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

TORONTO — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman took a short break from watching the final few exhibition games Thursday to ponder the significance of awarding the Stanley Cup some two months from now — should all go as planned.

The magnitude of the task it took to simply reach the cusp of resuming play following a four-and-a-half month pause certainly suggests this year's celebration has the potential of being a shared experience.

"That's a very profound question, and I think the answer is extraordinary times present extraordinary challenges. And it takes an extraordinary group of people with an extraordinary effort to get the result you want," Bettman told The Associated Press in a phone interview.

"If you look at the NHL family as a whole, starting with our fans, our players, our people at the league office and our club, the focus, the determination, the desire and the effort — assuming we're able to get to that goal — will have been the ultimate collaboration," he added. "I believe whoever ultimately hoists the Stanley Cup will deserve it in ways we couldn't have imagined, and probably still can't."

The first step towards closing the NHL's most unique season begins Saturday, with the start of the expanded 24-team playoffs in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta.