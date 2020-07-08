Games restarting, but with few reporters

Many organizations are assessing whether it is worth it to send reporters to games if locker rooms remain closed.

"Sure, we've all got phone numbers and can text players and coaches all we want, but it's tough to replicate the one-on-one interactions in open locker rooms or on the road," said Abbey Mastracco, who covered the New Jersey Devils for Gannett's New Jersey papers.

Mastracco was hoping to chronicle the NHL's return next month, but she was a part of a wave of layoffs that hit the news industry over the past three months.

The declining access also comes at a time when the most compelling stories aren't confined to just the field.

"It would be disingenuous for coverage to ignore issues of health and race moving forward," Crowley said "I think we'll find stories will become more authentic if we as writers acknowledge that sports doesn't exist inside a bubble."

Broadcasters are also sending fewer journalists. Remote announcing has been around for many years, but has been upped to a new level out of necessity. ESPN executive producer Mark Gross says his network has learned a lot of new things, such as a Korean baseball game that was called by announcers in two different states.