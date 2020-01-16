Garrett Bishop is a 25-year-old right-handed bowler, is single, lives in Marcellus and works at both the Tuscarora Golf Club and The Fingerlakes Mall. This is the fourth time (out of five) he has qualified. Garrett has been in the final eight twice, with his best finish being third. His highest average was a 236 and his current league average is a 238. Garrett’s highest game is a 300 and highest series is an 836. His tournament average is a 238 and his next opponent is Joe Willis III.