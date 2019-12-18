Garth Barclay

Position: Offensive Lineman
Height: 6-7
Weight: 260
Class: Freshman
Hometown: York, Pa.
High School: York Suburban
Biography: Offensive tackle and defensive end for Coach Andrew Loucks … Rated one of Pennsylvania’s top prospects by ESPN (No. 9), 247Sports.com (No. 14) and Rivals.com (No. 16) … No. 85 offensive tackle in the Class of 2020, according to ESPN … Ranked 91st among offensive tackles in the 247Sports.com composite … PrepStar All-East Region selection … Two-time York-Adams Division II All-Star for both offense and defense … As a senior, helped the Trojans to a 10-1 record and the York-Adams League Division II title … Cleared the way for an offense that averaged 38.2 points per game and led the league in total offense (353.5 ypg) … Opened holes for running back Savion Harrison, who rushed for 21 touchdowns and more than 1,700 yards in 2019 … Contributed 21 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and caused two fumbles on defense … Team captain … Also a close defenseman for the York Suburban lacrosse team.