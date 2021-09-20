Gary Mutchler

Municipality: Town of Scipio

Office sought: Supervisor

Political party (or parties): Republican, Conservative

Age: 71

Family information: I have been married to Wendy for 15 years since being widowed in 2004.

Professional and previous political experience: I have faithfully served the town for the past 5 3/4 years as supervisor. I served on the planning board for 12 years prior to that. I am treasurer and head deacon at the Scipio Community church as well as treasurer for the Scipio Rural Cemetery Association. Currently I am a director and serve on the executive committee of the Greater Tompkins County Health Insurance Consortium. I am a past sub district president for Dairylea, having operated my own 80 cow dairy farm prior to leasing it out, and am now working for a neighboring farmer.

Education: Bachelor of Science Degree from Cornell University with a major in agricultural economics