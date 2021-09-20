Gary Mutchler

Municipality: Town of Scipio
Office sought: Supervisor
Political party (or parties): Republican, Conservative
Age: 71
Family information: I have been married to Wendy for 15 years since being widowed in 2004.
Professional and previous political experience: I have faithfully served the town for the past 5 3/4 years as supervisor. I served on the planning board for 12 years prior to that. I am treasurer and head deacon at the Scipio Community church as well as treasurer for the Scipio Rural Cemetery Association. Currently I am a director and serve on the executive committee of the Greater Tompkins County Health Insurance Consortium. I am a past sub district president for Dairylea, having operated my own 80 cow dairy farm prior to leasing it out, and am now working for a neighboring farmer.
Education: Bachelor of Science Degree from Cornell University with a major in agricultural economics
Message to voters: It has been a privilege to serve the voters of Scipio for the past nearly 6 years as supervisor, and I would enjoy serving you for another two years. As supervisor, I have been accessible to and worked effectively with town board members, town employees, residents, neighboring town supervisors, town vendors, and community business interests. Recognizing that I am but one of five board members, I have and will continue to strive to remain objective and transparent in evaluating town business, and in cooperation with the board, to make decisions that are in the best interests of our entire community.
While in office, we have reduced our health insurance costs for the highway employees, while providing comparable coverage to what they had before. In 2017 when the town joined the consortium on my recommendation, healthcare costs declined nearly 27%. Since then, the consortium rates for the town have consistently outperformed other insurance company rates.
During my tenure as Town Supervisor, we have increased the number of newly paved roads each year, in an effort to keep our roads safe and durable.
With a goal of sustainability and responsible use of natural resources, the town has more than doubled our contribution to the Owasco Lake Management Council and Owasco Watershed Lake Association.
While we have done much good for our community in the last six years, this is no time to rest on prior accomplishments. To best serve our town in the proper use of available finances, I have and will continue to attend webinars put on by the Association of Towns and Comptroller’s Office.
Your support would be appreciated.