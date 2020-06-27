Gase hopes unhappy Adams sticks with Jets

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

NEW YORK — Adam Gase still absolutely envisions Jamal Adams as a member of the New York Jets this season.

Plain and simple.

That's despite the star safety's trade request, all of Adams' headline-grabbing social media posts — and the rumors and reports that have dominated the last several weeks of the offseason.

"Yes," Gase said Friday during a conference call, "I want Jamal on our team."

The 24-year-old Adams is in a contract standoff with the Jets that took its most uncertain turn last week when he asked the team to deal him. He also told a fan in a comment on Instagram that "maybe it's time to move on," and appeared to be saying goodbye to friend and teammate Marcus Maye in another post.

While Adams appears to be closing the door on ever walking through the doors at the Jets' facility again, the team currently has no plans to trade him. Adams wants an extension, but he is under contract this season and next — and New York could potentially use the franchise tag on him in 2022. So, the Jets don't feel obligated to redo Adams' rookie deal right now.

And that has led to the friction between Adams and the team.