Gase, Jets regroup after tough few days getting over loss

McGovern said he has been part of teams in his previous four-year stint in Denver that didn't practice as hard as this Jets team does. That's why he's certain the loss last Sunday won't have a lasting effect on the team heading to Seattle.

"When I come in Wednesday morning, the record has no thought on my mind," McGovern said. "Every week, we want to win, whether we haven't won a game or we've won all the games. So, Sunday night, it definitely hurts a little bit more. Monday, watching it hurts a little bit more, but after that, we were programmed to move on."

Running back Ty Johnson agreed, saying the players were obviously disappointed and upset after the game. They also recognized the need to flush that bitterness away quickly.

"It's tough and it stings a bit," Johnson said. "But you've just got to keep on moving forward. This is a moving train for every team. It's not going to stop. You've just got to get over it and have some amnesia."

Gase regretted not calling a timeout when he heard Williams' play call so they could discuss it. Safety Marcus Maye was openly critical of the call after the game, implying Williams could have put the defense in a better position.