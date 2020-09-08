Gene Budig, academic who ran American League, dies at 81

"Ol' Budig knew a little something," the professor liked to say about many subjects, with a wry smile.

Budig remained close to Williams and they were part of a regular breakfast gathering in the Charleston area that featured present and past coaches in college basketball and football.

Budig was born on May 25, 1939, and was adopted from an orphanage shortly after birth. He grew up in McCook, Nebraska. He earned three degrees at the University of Nebraska -- a bachelor's in journalism in 1962, a master's in English in 1963 and a Ph.D. in education in 1967.

Budig was a reporter and editorial writer for The Lincoln Star and Lincoln Journal while attending school, then worked as an administrative assistant to Nebraska's governor. He also served in the Nebraska Air National Guard, retiring in 1992.

Budig became an assistant professor of educational administration at Nebraska in 1967 and rose to full professor, assistant vice chancellor and assistant vice president and director of public affairs.

He moved to Illinois State in 1972 as a vice president, dean and professor of educational administration and its youngest full professor. He became acting president in 1973 and president later that year.